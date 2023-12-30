DRAWING THE LINE

Create New Account
Life loves logic because tyranny follows fast on heels of anarchy without mastering the environment by identifying and embodying the parameters of perception as the analogical outcome of the rubric of the five platonic volumes (not six) related to the human organism. So culture develops full cerebral capacity when we start understanding ourselves, never before, because profane orientation of the virtual metaverse matrix corrupts real inner metawork.

orientationcultural archivearchitecture of unity

