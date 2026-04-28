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Another strike by the FAB-3000 with a UMPK on the rear of the 100th Motor Rifle Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Konstantinovka.
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The UAE announced their withdrawal from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and OPEC+ as of May 1st.
"As a country that has no obligations under the organization, this will provide us with flexibility," said UAE Energy Secretary.