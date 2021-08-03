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Emergency Generator 6 part 1 Tesla Bifilar
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195 views • August 03, 2021
Yeshua has given this to you for the coming calamities including the 10+ day electric network organized and agreed "failure due to hacking". This gadget amplifies
energy by 5-10.000 times.
energy by 5-10.000 times.
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