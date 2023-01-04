Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Operation Stingray Spying on US Citizens [clip]
Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov - President #JoeBiden revoked part of #PresidentialPolicyDirective28—making it easy to spy on U.S. citizens. This comes as the government has been using a technology called #Stingray to collect massive amounts of data on U.S. citizens without any search warrants.


🔥 Watch here 👉https://ept.ms/Stingray

Keywords
facts matterroman balmakovepoch tvoperation stingray

