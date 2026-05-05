New Financial System Incoming. Dr. Ardis LIVE. B2T Show, May 4, 2026

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Get the Bible Study Guide for the most recent teaching: Use Your Spiritual Eyes: Day 5: Iran, Persia, and the Spiritual War Behind Today's Headlines

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Latest Rick’s Alone Time with God — A Worldwide Move of God:

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