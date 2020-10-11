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Consequences of upcoming vaccinations
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88 views • October 11, 2020
Highly qualified Dr Christiane Northrup discloses the risks of allowing vaccinations to go forward. This is not to help us but to fulfill an agenda that you will not support once you understand it's intention. People unknowingly will line up for the needle placing their total trust in the Gov't. This can not be allowed to happen. Please watch and share.
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