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BEFORE THE GREAT WHITE THRONE | 7-14-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show #2706


Show Notes:


Genesis 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=gen%202&version=KJV

Body Soul and Spirit: https://www.crosswalk.com/faith/spiritual-life/what-is-the-difference-between-the-body-soul-and-spirit.html

Acts 1:8 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=acts%201%3A8&version=KJV

Great White Throne Judgement: https://www.gotquestions.org/great-white-throne-judgment.html

Revelation 20: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=rev%2020&version=KJV

The Great White Throne Judgement video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1jqWagl9Qc


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

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