Reading the Bible LIVE: Trump's Name in the Bible- in Rapture Verse
1 Corinthians 15:52 KJV
[52] in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last TRUMP: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.
