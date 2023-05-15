What is Truth? (Bible Talks with Paul Selchow)

Do you ever feel like it is becoming more difficult to discern truth from error? Let's face it, there are a lot of ideas in our society today being presented as truth. Can we know absolutely what the truth is? Watch as Paul discusses this important subject from the Bible.
Enroll in our free White Horse Media Online Bible School:
https://www.whitehorsemediabibleschool.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.