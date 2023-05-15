Create New Account
What is Truth? (Bible Talks with Paul Selchow)
White Horse Media
Published 16 hours ago |

Do you ever feel like it is becoming more difficult to discern truth from error? Let's face it, there are a lot of ideas in our society today being presented as truth. Can we know absolutely what the truth is? Watch as Paul discusses this important subject from the Bible.

Enroll in our free White Horse Media Online Bible School: https://www.whitehorsemediabibleschool.com/



Keywords
what is truthsteve wohlbergwhite horse media

