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BLAMING THE UNVACCINATED? (No Freedom of the Press?) from theHighwire.com
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60 views • July 23, 2021
BLAMING THE UNVACCINATED?
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/blaming-the-unvaccinated/
Free donuts, marijuana, and money still hasn’t persuaded 50% of Americans to take the experimental Covid vaccine, so the White House officially pivoted in their propaganda campaign by making half of the country the new enemy.
POSTED: July 23, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/blaming-the-unvaccinated/
Free donuts, marijuana, and money still hasn’t persuaded 50% of Americans to take the experimental Covid vaccine, so the White House officially pivoted in their propaganda campaign by making half of the country the new enemy.
POSTED: July 23, 2021
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