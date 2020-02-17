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From Intellivision To Amico - The Book!
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1 view • February 17, 2020
Get The Book Free from Bookfunnel - https://geni.us/FreeAmicoEbook
On Amazon - https://geni.us/AmazonAmicoEbook
Follow Intellivision Nation on other social media - https://linktr.ee/IntelNation
My book from Intellivision To Amico is my attempt to tell the story of this iconic brand. In it I cover the origins of the original Intellivision at Mattel Electronics, it’s rise and then fall during the great video game crash, as well as the individuals who have kept the flame alive in the ensuing years. It also details the attempt by video game maverick Tommy Tallarico to resurrect the brand and the style of gaming it represented. As an ebook it is available for $0.99 on Amazon Kindle and for free from Bookfunnel. I hope you have as much fun reading this little book as I did writing it!
On Amazon - https://geni.us/AmazonAmicoEbook
Follow Intellivision Nation on other social media - https://linktr.ee/IntelNation
My book from Intellivision To Amico is my attempt to tell the story of this iconic brand. In it I cover the origins of the original Intellivision at Mattel Electronics, it’s rise and then fall during the great video game crash, as well as the individuals who have kept the flame alive in the ensuing years. It also details the attempt by video game maverick Tommy Tallarico to resurrect the brand and the style of gaming it represented. As an ebook it is available for $0.99 on Amazon Kindle and for free from Bookfunnel. I hope you have as much fun reading this little book as I did writing it!
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