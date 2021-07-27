Looking at the Controversies Surrounding Childhood Inoculation With Brian Hooker, Professor at Simpson University

Dr. Brian Hooker is an Associate Professor of Biology at Simpson University. He specializes in microbiology and biotechnology and has a keen interest in the importance of inoculation and the safety of childhood inoculation. He has written numerous articles about childhood inoculation side effects including allergies, developmental delays, infections, and neurodevelopmental disorders. He is currently interested in the association between the cv1-9 inoculation and subsequent health issues such as the number of adverse events and deaths thought to be related to the inoculation.



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How inoculation has become lucrative for pharmaceutical companies.

What studies of uninoculated children reveal about the side effects of childhood inoculation.

What long-term and acute effects are being associated with childhood and cv1-9 inoculation.



Childhood inoculations are meant to protect children from serious and potentially fatal diseases such as measles, polio, diphtheria, mumps, rubella, and others. Sometimes, a child has an adverse reaction after getting inoculate that may be linked to the inoculation itself. Some of those reactions include developmental delays, autism, allergies, ear infections, ADD, and ADHD. However, the medical community does not acknowledge any links between childhood inoculation and these types of reactions.



Dr. Hooker has an interest in medical epidemiology and adverse events and has been doing research on childhood inoculation and possible reactions. Using data retrieved through 2016 from the Inoculation Safety Datalink, his studies have found that uninoculated children seem to have fewer chronic disorders and appear to be healthier than children who received inoculations on schedule.



Some adverse reaction events surrounding the cv1-9 inoculation have lead to questions about the safety, testing, and effectiveness of the inoculation. The issue of mandated inoculation by corporations and educational institutions and the possibility of a inoculate passport have raised questions relating to the infringement of the civil rights of U.S. citizens. Dr. Horn discusses these issues, the power of big pharma companies, and inoculation pros and cons.



To learn more visit:



childrenshealthdefense.org

childrenshealthdefense.org/defender



Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C