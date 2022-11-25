GOP majority makes big promises, what they can accomplish

As Republicans get ready to take back the house in January, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy may be the next speaker of the house. One America's Stella Escobedo spoke to GOP strategist Rory McShane about the incoming Republican majority and what the GOP can accomplish.
