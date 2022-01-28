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Trump to fill Supreme Court Seat? Charlene Bollinger LIVE. B2T Show Jan 26, 2022
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40 views • January 28, 2022
Trump to fill Supreme Court Seat? Charlene Bollinger LIVE.
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Luxury Toxic-Free skincare!
https://shop.charlis.beauty/B2T
See the Charlis Difference! You Deserve It!
All B2T Sponsors in 1 place:
https://b2tneighborhood.com/sponsors/
Defund the Swamp & Refund the Kingdom!
Join Backstage: Amanda, Wendy Rogers, Clay, Pastor Dave, …
https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage
Q&A Backstage every Tue & Wed & PraiseNPray every Mon/Wed/Fri
Watch the NEW movie on Jan 6 truth here:
https://hisglory.tv
Capital Punishment streaming now!
Other B2T Ministry Sponsors:
Beyond Organic CBDA Hemp Extract
https://nesashemp.com/#b2t
15% off first order! Use Coupon Code of: NESAS15
Protect your assets now with Gold & Silver:
https://kirkelliottphd.com/B2T
Learn the best approach for your specific situation!
SMACK your water with Tesla technology
https://blessed2teach.com/Water
Water the way God intended it!
Join Rick to help the hurting! Free Group platform:
https://b2tneighborhood.com
Christian Patriot Platform! Facebook for the Remnant!
Dr. Ardis Immune Vitamins & Acne Treatments:
thedrardisshow.com/shop-all/
Use Promo Code B2T to save 10% off your order
Help Mike Lindell fight! See over 100 products here:
https://www.mypillow.com Promo Code: B2T (up to 65%+ off)
Show Smartmatic and the Cancel Left They Won't Win!
50% off most Quantum products!
https://blessed2teach.com/QEmember
Relieve pain, anxiety, allergies, post menopausal & more!
Shop these B2T Sponsors for Christmas!
https://b2tneighborhood.com/sponsors
Defund the Swamp & Fund the Kingdom!!
America’s Poet Gifts!
https://tyh539.infusionsoft.com/app/storeFront/showStoreFront
Faith by Journey & America’s Poems
Free Let’s Go Brandon Sticker here:
https://blessed2teach.com/brandon
Help wake the world to the puppet president!
PREPARE with emergency food and water:
https://preparewithrick.com
Both now in stock and shipping within 2 days!
Don't let pain dominate your life! Get free shipping now:
https://blessed2teach.com/pain
Let frequencies with Bible verses ease your pain.
Get your solar quote now:
https://advancedhomepros.com/
Save with Promo Code: B2T
Become an IMPACTOR with Rick!
https://b2tcourses.mykajabi.com/STWI
Learn to RedPill and bond with others.
Boost you immune system without drugs!
http://blessed2teach.com/immune
Natural quantum frequencies with Bible verses.
Eliminate anxiety with God’s Peace and Joy!
https://patrioticstrong.com/anxiety
Natural quantum energy with no Big Pharma.
Get the SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/
#TruthNews
#RedPillNews
#ChristianPatriots
#RickB2T
#Blessed2Teach
#B2TNeighborhood
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