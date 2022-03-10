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Russians exposing US/Ukraine Bio-Weapons
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160 views • March 10, 2022
The propaganda push is over the top on Russia/Ukraine. American propaganda is targeting the American public with their version of the atrocities that Russia is purported to be doing. Now that our social media and other media outlets cannot be accessed by the Russians, they can no longer tell their side of the story. Updates can only happen on our side of the coin. Everything is being amplified now because Russia is now telling the world that we have multiple bio weapon labs in the Ukraine that are being used in crimes against humanity.
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