Miles Guo: The U.S. and the West must count on us to take down the CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 days ago
https://gettr.com/post/p27e0udeb56

2/4/2023 Miles Guo: The U.S. and the West must count on us to take down the CCP. Our top priority this year is to work with the U.S. and the Western countries to expose the CCP spies and enablers in the Western world, as well as all traitors from various countries who are bought off by and work for the CCP.

#takedownCCP #traitor #PAG #PaulHastings #OMelveny


2/4/2023 文贵直播：美国和西方要想灭共必须依靠我们。今年我们的头等任务就是和美国与西方各国合作，找出中共在西方世界的间谍打手，以及被中共收买、为中共做事的各国的卖国贼们。

#灭共 #卖国贼 #太平联盟 #普衡 #美迈斯


