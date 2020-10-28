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Israelights: Malkie Swidler from Torah Adventures- Jewish Homeschooling Curriculum
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30 views • October 28, 2020
Today we're talking with Malkie Swidler. She's one of the team of Ani V'ami who have co-created Jewish homeschooling curriculum both for older kids and, in the form of Torah Adventure, for little kids. Malkie is a homeschooling mom herself and we take a deep dive into the concepts, forms and benefits of homeschooling. Corona threw everyone world wide into homeschooling and those of us who had never considered it before, were all faced with "what to do with the kids?". Malkie's team has offered a wonderful way to get started and get reconnected to our kids through learning and adventure.
Ani V'Ami link: https://ani-ve-ami.com/
Torah Adventure link: https://ani-ve-ami.com/shop/ani-ve-ami-curriculum-guides/preschool-and-kindergarten-parsha-curriculum-guides/
Ani V'Ami link: https://ani-ve-ami.com/
Torah Adventure link: https://ani-ve-ami.com/shop/ani-ve-ami-curriculum-guides/preschool-and-kindergarten-parsha-curriculum-guides/
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