French Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After China’s War Drill Threats

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https://gnews.org/post/p1jhse127
09/07/2022 A group of French lawmakers landed in Taiwan on Sept. 7th, the first high-level European delegation since China conducted huge war drills to protest a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The trip came as Taiwan held two days of live fire drills on a strategic island that lies between its coast and China