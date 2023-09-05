Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why Do We Keep Trying THIS And Is It Even Fair?
channel image
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
155 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
16 views
Published 17 hours ago

In this video, we honestly evaluate a common practice around the world, using an analogy bound to get you thinking. Our analysis takes the view contrary to popular belief, where your "voice" or "choice" with "voting" won't change your condition, and it is not moral at all. What's your honest view on this? Best Video Compilation (which explains this in detail): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA Learn more or write an article, we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and more: https://theliberator.us All My Links & Books: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #vote #voting #political #politicalinterview #politics #inspirational #motivation #motivational #inspiration #powerful #helpful #equality #justice #social #morality #moral #minidocumentary #documentary

Keywords
freedompoliticspoliticaltruthjusticevotevotingequality

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket