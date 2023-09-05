Why Do We Keep Trying THIS And Is It Even Fair?

In this video, we honestly evaluate a common practice around the world, using an analogy bound to get you thinking. Our analysis takes the view contrary to popular belief, where your "voice" or "choice" with "voting" won't change your condition, and it is not moral at all. What's your honest view on this? Best Video Compilation (which explains this in detail): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA Learn more or write an article, we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and more: https://theliberator.us All My Links & Books: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #vote #voting #political #politicalinterview #politics #inspirational #motivation #motivational #inspiration #powerful #helpful #equality #justice #social #morality #moral #minidocumentary #documentary

