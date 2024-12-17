A Prophetic Alert: United, 9-11, Drones & What has Been Planted on the East Coast?

Join Amanda as she covers connections between United and 9-11 as well as what’s happened with United Healthcare and the drones spotted over the United States. And bring you questions for Andrew Sorchini of Beverly Hills Precious Metals joins us at the end. Tune in December 16 at 5pm ET.





NEW! Prayer Lines now available Mon - Fri 9am-5pm EST. CALL 845-743-6500 or 845-743-2583





Amanda Grace is thrilled to announce the release of her debut book, The Revelationary War. Pre-order your copy here: https://buff.ly/4fnuDd7





Music Copyright References:

-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5

-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5

-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ

-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle

-105166597-Believe in You (Inspirational And Uplifting)- P5 by DivaProductionMusic

Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221

Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023

Website: https://arkofgrace.org

Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests

Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate

Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners





🖥 Follow Amanda Grace: 👇

YOUTUBE @ArkOfGraceMinistries

Rumble @ArkOfGraceMinistries

X/Twitter @AmandaGrace_AOG

Facebook @ArkOfGraceMinistry

Instagram @ArkOfGrace88

TIK TOK @arkofgraceministries

TELEGRAM @arkofgraceministries

Truth @ArkOfGraceMinistries