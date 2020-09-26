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26th September 2020 "We do not consent demonstration" London, UK
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23 views • September 29, 2020
Testimonies of people who attended the protest in London. Listen to:
- The regular guy with children and grandchildren
- Nick the company director
- Jacqui the journalist
- Tony the retired driller from Sheffield
- Daniel the shopkeeper
-James from South London
Please share this video as much as you can so the public can see who really goes to these protests. Send it to your family and friends, especially the ones who don't have a clue. Thank you.
- The regular guy with children and grandchildren
- Nick the company director
- Jacqui the journalist
- Tony the retired driller from Sheffield
- Daniel the shopkeeper
-James from South London
Please share this video as much as you can so the public can see who really goes to these protests. Send it to your family and friends, especially the ones who don't have a clue. Thank you.
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