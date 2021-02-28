Covid-19 Symposium 2021: Dr Byram Bridle, Viral Immunologist, University of Guelph

New Zealand vaccine program criticised by viral immunologist



You have to wonder about New Zealand's Covid response when a professor who’s job it is to help create vaccines says he wouldn’t take the current vaccine.



As you can probably guess he isn’t an anti vaccine alarmist. Dr.Byram Bridle is about as pro vaccine you could be, however he explains that if he were tasked to invent an experiment to foster variants of the current virus (ie mutations) that would be immune to the vaccine. Then exactly how we are responding to the Covid 19 pandemic is how that experiment would go.



Where is the media on this?



The facts on the vaccine roll out based on the testimony of a very highly regarded viral immunologist are as follows.



The testing phase of the vaccine we are being given is due to complete in 2023

The vaccine only works on a single protein making it highly likely to have low ongoing efficacy.

Currently the available data has the vaccine lasting 3 months. (Due to the fact the proper testing hasn’t been able to be completed yet.)

The data available has the efficacy of the vaccine as low as 19% due to excluding large amounts of test patients with Covid like symptoms from the data. It well may be much higher but we don’t have the data.

Those that are susceptible to allergies should not take the vaccine

Natural immunity from catching the virus is a better option for immunity than taking the Pfizer vaccine given 99% of us are not at risk.

The big one is that the vaccine will likely make us more susceptible to the natural variants of Corona viruses down the track