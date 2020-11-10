Interview with Source on Electronic Vote Fraud | CDMedia

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An interesting side-note to the QSnatch malware that was mentioned :
https://thehackernews.com/2020/07/qnap-nas-malware-attack.html
Vote switching isn't an isolated case. There's this :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DJwOnAjxbDW6/
ps. I cannot vouch to the videos' veracity nor its accuracy. I am simply rescuing this video from been censored by YT as I believe this information needs to be available for others to be informed, and for them to draw their own conclusions about the US election process - be it factual or not.
Update : Scytl.com - nslookup, geoip lookup, ip address - all checks out. Their Wordpress website resides on Amazon WebServices infrastructure.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ficae6x1Q5A
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/scUpSRkNoJ9g/
Banned Youtube Videos