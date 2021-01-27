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Cronus TV - Ancient Origins and History
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104 views • January 27, 2021
Why is it that our current twenty-first century a.d. is so similar to the twenty-first century B.C.? At a time when religious fanaticism and a clash of civilizations raise the specter of a nuclear Armageddon, many ask: Is history destined to repeat itself? What does the future hold? Will biblical prophecies come true, and if so, when?
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