The StrengthCast PowerShow The Mind Of The Athlete

The StrengthCast PowerShow presented on US Sports Net by BBcom
BACKTOBASICS23 23% off $100 order
https://bit.ly/3WNsVZv
On this week's show we get a look-see into the mind of one of the top Crossfit athletes on Earth and in our trainers corner the NCSF brings you the basics behind maintaining a healthy weight.
Part one:
Behind the Athlete: James Newbury
Get to know Bodybuilding.com athlete and 4x AUS Fittest Man, James Newbury.
► BodyFit Training Programs:
https://bbcom.me/3pFIdyO
► Shop Bodybuilding Signature Supplements:
https://bbcom.me/3faTkvF
Part two:
The National Council on Strength and Fitness
Five Way to Reach and Maintain a Healthy Weight
The current epidemic of obesity in America is rising at an alarming rate. Many individuals battling obesity have struggled to find a simpler approach to reaching and maintaining a healthy weight. Personal trainers should be able to provide quick tips which may aid in combating obesity, all the while explaining that there is no short term solution.
Save $650 on Personal Trainer/Strength Coach Certification
https://bit.ly/3h1UlIl
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music and Fun!
US Sports Radio
https://bit.ly/TuneintoUSSportsRadio
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.