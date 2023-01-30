The StrengthCast PowerShow The Mind Of The Athlete

The StrengthCast PowerShow presented on US Sports Net by BBcom



On this week's show we get a look-see into the mind of one of the top Crossfit athletes on Earth and in our trainers corner the NCSF brings you the basics behind maintaining a healthy weight.

Part one:

Behind the Athlete: James Newbury

Get to know Bodybuilding.com athlete and 4x AUS Fittest Man, James Newbury.

Part two:

The National Council on Strength and Fitness

Five Way to Reach and Maintain a Healthy Weight

The current epidemic of obesity in America is rising at an alarming rate. Many individuals battling obesity have struggled to find a simpler approach to reaching and maintaining a healthy weight. Personal trainers should be able to provide quick tips which may aid in combating obesity, all the while explaining that there is no short term solution.

