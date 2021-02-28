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THE INNER GAME OF FOCUS
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21 views • February 28, 2021
We live in the Age of Distraction which, I believe, is stopping thought leaders from making a much bigger difference. In this episode, we’ll cover three quick, practical ways to regain focus so you can complete important goals, and help humanity evolve.
Topics Covered:
2:45 – Why “focus” is the most important skill to master for personal and global change
6:15 - The unexpected benefits of mastering focus
9:55 - Life habits that help increase focus
11:55 – Three one-minute activities to increase your brain’s capacity to focus
14:15 – Common life habits that dampen your focus ability
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LINKS
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FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business]. https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
Topics Covered:
2:45 – Why “focus” is the most important skill to master for personal and global change
6:15 - The unexpected benefits of mastering focus
9:55 - Life habits that help increase focus
11:55 – Three one-minute activities to increase your brain’s capacity to focus
14:15 – Common life habits that dampen your focus ability
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business]. https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
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