Juan O Savin - The Stamina for the Win

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Juan speaks about where we are and the importance of not giving up. Many are tired and wanting to give up. We are so close to the win.... you have to remain standing having done all to stand! We must remain in one mind, one accord with one purpose - the Will of God being done in the earth! and in us and through us. Also we have a very special silent guest ... MOTO E - Enjoy ....
Please enjoy and share...
Juan O Savin
www.107Daily.com
Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net