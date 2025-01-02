© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shocking New Orleans Truck Attack Full Uncensored Report Maverick News (w/ Joseph M Lenard)
I join Rick about 1 hour into the Broadcast by Phone
I am Author of: TERROR STRIKES: COMING SOON TO A CITY NEAR YOU --- I do not say that to try to sell copies of the #book (well, yes, of course I do, BUT...) the real reason I mention it (and why Rick Walker has me on his Show (out of Ontario Canada)) is the "credibility" gap of others that speak on the topic (I, of course, deal extensively in my book, on my ChristiTutionalist TM Politics show, and lots of other places that have me on as an "expert" for the subject-matter).