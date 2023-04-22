Create New Account
Discerning God's Will in Your Life - Explaining the Faith
Published a day ago
Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on Apr 22, 2023


For each decision in our life, does God want us to make a specific choice? If so, how do we know what that choice should be? How do we know when we want something if it is our will or God's will? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he explains the importance of spiritual direction and how we can know what God wants us to do and how to find peace in our decisions.


