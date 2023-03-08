Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Feed The Machine (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
13 views
channel image
From Truth And Other Lies
Published 15 hours ago |

Das Video hat Andreas bearbeitet/ übersetzt.Die Menschen füttern die Maschine mit allem was sie tun.

Das System funktioniert deshalb, weil die kleinen "Zahnräder" in Angst leben.

Gebe ihnen keine Energie, keine Zeit, kein Geld, kein Einverständnis - nichts.

Dieses System ist nichts anderes als eine parasitäre Mafia.

Beenden wir die Versklavung gemeinsam!


Helfe mit und informiere andere.

Wir sind viel mehr als sie es uns glauben lassen wollen!


Viele Grüße,

FTAOL-Mirror


Besucht uns gerne auf Wuwox, Odysee, Telegram, Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon:

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies


Musik:

Nickelback - Feed the machine

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKgfcd6lqp4

Keywords
slavemusicnew world ordersubtitlesnickelbacki-robotsklavelyricvideoftaoluntertitelbiorobot

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket