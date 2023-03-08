Feed The Machine (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Das Video hat Andreas bearbeitet/ übersetzt.Die Menschen füttern die Maschine mit allem was sie tun.
Das System funktioniert deshalb, weil die kleinen "Zahnräder" in Angst leben.
Gebe ihnen keine Energie, keine Zeit, kein Geld, kein Einverständnis - nichts.
Dieses System ist nichts anderes als eine parasitäre Mafia.
Beenden wir die Versklavung gemeinsam!
Helfe mit und informiere andere.
Wir sind viel mehr als sie es uns glauben lassen wollen!
Viele Grüße,
FTAOL-Mirror
