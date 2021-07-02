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Facebook Lizard Mark Zuckerberg Activates Snitch Program to Snitch in People [02.07.2021]
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440 views • July 02, 2021
Are things connected about LGBTIQA+ and Pedophiles?
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile... Documented [13.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
article - https://nationalfile.com/facebook-implements-deradicalization-program-for-extremists-in-the-form-of-annoying-pop-ups/
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Salty Cracker
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/NSpAndAalMSK/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile... Documented [13.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
article - https://nationalfile.com/facebook-implements-deradicalization-program-for-extremists-in-the-form-of-annoying-pop-ups/
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@SaltyCracker:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SaltyCracker
Website: https://saltycrackermerch.com/
Merchandise: https://saltycrackermerch.com/salty-merch/
PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/ycmmuc9z
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SaltyCracker9
SubscribeStar: https://tinyurl.com/tcolt9z
DLive: https://dlive.tv/TheSaltyCracker
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/TheSaltyCracker/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/s7sIruG9mgWl/
music: https://incompetech.com/ Crinoline Dreams & In Your Arms
Salty Cracker
105540 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NSpAndAalMSK/
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