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MONOPOLY: Who Owns the World? -> Systematic Pedophilia Worldwide! (Trailer) [18.10.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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41 views • February 20, 2022
Link: https://youtu.be/6X-hrXFTy-s

Email from 'David Sorensen' and stopworldcontrol.com
'Shocking exposure of the worst evil in this world...
Too horrendous forwords... can this be true?'
Systematic Pedofilia Worldwide!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hjk7H7Q83WN5/
https://rumble.com/vuztso-monopoly-who-owns-the-world-reloaded-18.10.2021.html
https://www.brighteon.com/693b3ab8-5029-4cbd-9dea-fa64c1d0c391
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1296

My last news-mail 29. nov 2021 from Stop World Control
Download mail here: https://tinyurl.com/2r5s85ny

Kim Osbøl Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ (main)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel (main)
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
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https://t.me/KimOsboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (most danish)
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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