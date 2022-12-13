Beware of Wolves Amongst the Flock! | John Dyslin on American Vindicta (11/11/22)

In this video segment John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, is interviewed by Doug Thornton of the American Vindicta Show. John speaks regarding the wolves in sheep's clothing that lurk inside the walls of many churches today. "The enemy doesn't stop creeping around at the threshold to the sanctuary of the church," says John, so we must be wary of Satan's devices!
Watch the full interview here: https://www.brighteon.com/93e9e65e-02ae-48eb-822d-cbe2b62bdf6b
John's website: https://johndyslin.com/
American Vindicta: https://www.americanvindictashow.com/
