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Cops Finally Ask Where They Went Wrong After Shooting 14-Year-Old Girl
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10 views • June 20, 2021
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Please help support this production by going to:
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Check AVTM out on Odysee at https://odysee.com/@adamkokesh:2
Get the MOST IMPORTANT BOOK EVER for FREE in every format including audiobook at http://thefreedomline.com/freedom
Please support FREEDOM! by liking and sharing this video, subscribing, and sharing! Then for everything else:
http://TheFreedomLine.com
Help end government by getting away from government money with BITCOIN! This video is brought to you in part by http://bitcoin.com
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