FLORIDA EXPOSES TOXINS IN BABY FORMULA AND BOTTLED WATER

This week, under the leadership of Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida stepped in where federal regulators failed, uncovering heavy metals in baby formula and toxic “forever chemicals” in popular bottled waters through independent testing. As states begin to reveal what’s actually on store shelves, a deeper question emerges: why is consumer safety only now becoming a priority—and who was supposed to be protecting families all along?