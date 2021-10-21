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Biden rambles on so long even MSNBC cuts him off: Grant Stinchfield
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680 views • October 21, 2021
President Biden 'rambled' on for so long that even MSNBC cut him off. "The guy is flat out nuts," says Grant Stinchfield. - via STINCHFIELD, weekdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax
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