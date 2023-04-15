This law would have FORCED doctors to recommend DEATH in New Mexico

Glenn Beck
April 14, 2023
When New Mexico tried to force doctors to tell certain patients that 'medically assisted death' is an option, the Christian Medical & Dental Associations refused. So, with the help of Chris Schandevel of the Alliance Defending Freedom, it took the law to court — and WON. Schandevel and CMDA member Dr. Jeffrey Barrows join Glenn to detail what this ruling would have forced doctors — who are supposed to do NO harm — to do, as well as how the battle is far from over ...
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDAVYEUc0As
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.