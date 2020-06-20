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COVID-19 DEATH STATS ARE ALL FAKE - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
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122 views • June 20, 2020
Numerous Doctors have been saying all along that ALL COVID-19 STATS CONCERNING POSITIVE TESTS AND NUMBER OF DEATHS ARE COMPLETE FICTIONS. Here is the reason why they are faked. They are being faked to CONvince the public that the COVID-19 PLANdemic was something real, and IT IS NOT REAL. The politicians ruined the economy and put the citizens on house arrest to bring forth a "New Norm" of more population control measures, and to push a mandatory DNA changing vaccination consisting of Genetically Modified Organisms, GPS Tracking, and more. The next time someone tells you that so many people tested positive or that so many people died from COVID-19, let them know that is the LIE being pushing by The Powers That Shouldn't Be and FAKE News. This has actually been one of the most MILD FLU SEASONS ON RECORD EVER. The RED FLAG has always been that the WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION is telling doctors in the USA how to fill out and code death certificates. The USA is not run by the UNITED NATIONS, they are the globalists that want to create a NEW WORLD ORDER COMMUNIST OLIGARCHY and enslave all humans on earth. JUST SAY NO to anything coming from the U.N. and ALL FLU and COVID-19 VACCINATIONS!!!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Brian Young at HighImpactFlix
https://www.highimpactflix.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Brian Young at HighImpactFlix
https://www.highimpactflix.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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