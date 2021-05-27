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Incarvillea Sinensis- Herbal Remedy for Pain, Inflammation and Anxiety
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23 views • May 27, 2021
https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com
WELCOME TO EAST-WEST HERBAL APOTHECARY
Incarvillea Sinensis Extract Powder
Incarvillea sinensis is a little-known Chinese herb that has great potential as a pain herb. Incarvillea sinensis acts on the same receptors as many of the best-known pain medications, and it seems like a logical substitute, or even a potentiator, of similar herbs like corydalis, California poppy, prickly poppy and kava. It has been traditionally used to treat rheumatism, inflammation and cramping. Given this potential, it is quite surprising that incarvillea is not more popular. Incarvillea may also be beneficial as a relaxing herb in instances of insomnia, restlessness and anxiety. We expect that this herb will grow in popularity as availability increases and word spreads about it.
We are always looking to introduce our buyers to new herbs, and we are happy to supply this 100:1 incarvillea sinensis powdered extract.
East-West Herbal Apothecary offers a wide selection of the finest Ethnoherbs, Nootropics, Culinary spices, International Coffees and Teas as well as other natural products to assist you with a variety of health needs. Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.
Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.
Website: https://eastwestherbal.com
East West Herbal - Map: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Map
East West Herbal - Instagram: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Instagram
East West Herbal - Pinterest: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Pinterest
East-West Herbal Apothecary 3028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216 Phone: 615 730 8953
WELCOME TO EAST-WEST HERBAL APOTHECARY
Incarvillea Sinensis Extract Powder
Incarvillea sinensis is a little-known Chinese herb that has great potential as a pain herb. Incarvillea sinensis acts on the same receptors as many of the best-known pain medications, and it seems like a logical substitute, or even a potentiator, of similar herbs like corydalis, California poppy, prickly poppy and kava. It has been traditionally used to treat rheumatism, inflammation and cramping. Given this potential, it is quite surprising that incarvillea is not more popular. Incarvillea may also be beneficial as a relaxing herb in instances of insomnia, restlessness and anxiety. We expect that this herb will grow in popularity as availability increases and word spreads about it.
We are always looking to introduce our buyers to new herbs, and we are happy to supply this 100:1 incarvillea sinensis powdered extract.
East-West Herbal Apothecary offers a wide selection of the finest Ethnoherbs, Nootropics, Culinary spices, International Coffees and Teas as well as other natural products to assist you with a variety of health needs. Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.
Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.
Website: https://eastwestherbal.com
East West Herbal - Map: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Map
East West Herbal - Instagram: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Instagram
East West Herbal - Pinterest: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Pinterest
East-West Herbal Apothecary 3028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216 Phone: 615 730 8953
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