Against All Odds: 51 Hungarian Jewish Teens Escaped Auschwitz Gas Chamber - Naftali Schiff

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The Holocaust is not just a Jewish story - it’s a story of humanity. So says Naftali Schiff, a rabbi and the founder and CEO of Jewish Futures. Naftali co-authored the gripping book, Miracle: The Boys Who Escaped the Gas Chamber at Auschwitz. It chronicles the real, incredible story of a group of Jewish boys who survived the hellish gas chambers at Auschwitz. The eye-opening book also has an accompanying documentary that highlights the gripping stories of Holocaust survivors. Naftali emphasizes the importance of sharing this tragic and terrible history with our children. The truth must be preserved for future generations, even if it is uncomfortable. The stories of those who lived - or died - at Auschwitz remind us that persecution is never more than one generation away.
TAKEAWAYS
We must teach our children to embrace good and reject evil and stand up for what is right
Not many Christian churches directly discuss the history or impact of the Holocaust
Not many Holocaust survivors are still alive today, and soon, the world will rely merely on the memory of their testimonies
We live in a world of digital ‘fakes,’ but the Holocaust reminds us that evil is very real
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