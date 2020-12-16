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It's Now or Never!,, (DO YOU SEE IT NOW ? )
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28 views • December 16, 2020
It's Now or Never! (DO YOU SEE IT NOW ? )
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCnOUt5JxHb7M1EGHUwDGdw
QUOTE ,, No government ever voluntarily reduces itself in size. Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we'll ever see on this earth! Ronald Reagan
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCnOUt5JxHb7M1EGHUwDGdw
QUOTE ,, No government ever voluntarily reduces itself in size. Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we'll ever see on this earth! Ronald Reagan
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