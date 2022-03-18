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School Nurse Erin Pein Fired After Admitting Masks Are "Child Abuse"
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12 views • March 18, 2022
A New Jersey school nurse was terminated last year for refusing to wear a mask and for criticizing her school district’s onerous mask mandate, calling it “child abuse.”
“I had a kid come down to me. She was wearing a mask. She was crying,” Pein recounted. “She had vomited in class… I pulled her mask off. It was full of vomit. Her mask was full of vomit.”
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/censorship/school-nurse-erin-pein-fired-after-admitting-masks-are-child-abuse/
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“I had a kid come down to me. She was wearing a mask. She was crying,” Pein recounted. “She had vomited in class… I pulled her mask off. It was full of vomit. Her mask was full of vomit.”
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/censorship/school-nurse-erin-pein-fired-after-admitting-masks-are-child-abuse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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