Carry His Cross: The Dress Rehearsal Revealed! PRT1

Did you know that Baptism is a dress rehearsal? To not only learn to carry your Cross for Jesus, but also to learn to die to yourself and follow Him? We will cover the threefold revelation of Baptism and explore the temptations of Jesus. For Jesus to be our Lord and Savior, we must do as He does, live as He lived, and die as He died! Don’t hesitate, download this podcast and be blessed!

Download The Podcast: https://christiansoulprepperpodcast.buzzsprout.com/

Download My Free Book: http://weshallbelikehim.com/

Visit My Website: https://brotherlance.com/