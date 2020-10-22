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Emergency Alert!!! Deep State to Activate Internet Kill Switch Days Before Election - FULL SHOW 10/21/20
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350 views • October 22, 2020
Globalist Big Tech, Communist China & the captured Democratic Party have successfully tested an AI-driven censorship engine capable of selectively silencing billions of people's on-line activity. This technocratic axis of evil is moving from 'beta' to fully operational. Alex Jones & expert guests lay out what's coming next and what to expect!
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2020 electionkill switchhunter biden laptop
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy