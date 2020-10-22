© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Emergency Alert!!! Deep State to Activate Internet Kill Switch Days Before Election - FULL SHOW 10/21/20
Follow
2
Share
Report
350 views • October 22, 2020
Globalist Big Tech, Communist China & the captured Democratic Party have successfully tested an AI-driven censorship engine capable of selectively silencing billions of people's on-line activity. This technocratic axis of evil is moving from 'beta' to fully operational. Alex Jones & expert guests lay out what's coming next and what to expect!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.