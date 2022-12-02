Chilling Effects of Tech Overload on Kids and Reestablishing Relationships With Dr. Kathy Koch

“The best way to be for your children is to be with your children,” says social media expert Dr. Kathy Koch. Kathy is the President and Founder of Celebrate Kids, and she has been researching and speaking on the effects of technology on youth for over a decade. Technology is affecting the character and behavior of our kids, and parents are usually unaware of the level of danger. Most teens, tweens, and toddlers are using devices within the home, and the immediate gratification and satisfaction garnered from media can create selfishness and even stunted development. For example, there’s a difference between needing a smartphone and wanting a smartphone, Kathy highlights. Kathy also cautions parents to turn off their own screens and spend valuable, one-on-one time with their children - often.
TAKEAWAYS
Technology can change a child’s brain structure and feed them destructive lies about God and themselves
When parents are holding their smartphones, kids rarely will start a conversation
Technology can make kids believe that they are the center of their own world
Check out Kathy’s phenomenal book, Screens and Teens: Connecting with Our Kids in a Wireless World
