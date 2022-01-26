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Adult Male Illegals Flooding America
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131 views • January 26, 2022
* Team [Bidan] withholds border crossing numbers.
* Illegals get a UN-issued debit card — plus a handy guide on how to maximize their parasitic experience.
* Once in country, they are shuttled to other cities.
* They are allowed to use arrest warrants as ID when boarding a plane.
* Humans and drugs are being trafficked; and criminals and ‘free stuff’ voters are being imported.
* We the people (read: taxpayers) pay for all of it while being subjected to fascist mandates and restrictions, i.e. draconian double standards.
* Anyone who doesn’t get it now is willfully ignorant or malevolent.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6293679878001
* Illegals get a UN-issued debit card — plus a handy guide on how to maximize their parasitic experience.
* Once in country, they are shuttled to other cities.
* They are allowed to use arrest warrants as ID when boarding a plane.
* Humans and drugs are being trafficked; and criminals and ‘free stuff’ voters are being imported.
* We the people (read: taxpayers) pay for all of it while being subjected to fascist mandates and restrictions, i.e. draconian double standards.
* Anyone who doesn’t get it now is willfully ignorant or malevolent.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6293679878001
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