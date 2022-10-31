The Magog Invasion - The Attack and Outcome

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Derrall further develops a "Timeline of Prophetic Events" with a focus on The Magog Invasion of Ezekiel 38 & 39
This video was recorded on October 19, 2022.
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Video Links:
Ohio-class submarine:
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/reboot/armed-teeth-america%E2%80%99s-ohio-class-submarines-can-kill-anything-192753
CBS News ... just "30-40%" of the supplies ... reached its final destination.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ukraine-military-aid-weapons-front-lines/