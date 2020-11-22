JORDAN MAXWELL ~ "Illuminati & The Black Magic Underworld" [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]

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Boulder, Denver, Colorado, USA ~ January 20, 2018
Age Of Truth TV
Jordan Maxwell Official Website:
https://jordanmaxwellshow.com/
If there ever was a legend within the field of Truth and Conspiracy research, JORDAN MAXWELL is certainly one of those legends. Probably the very first researcher, of the paranormal, other-worldly phenomena and secret societies, to reveal extraordinary, dark, fascinating and mind-bending secrets and revelations from a secret hidden world, both on Planet Earth and in the universe. Nothing is off limits to discuss with the 77-year-old lecturer, author, investigative researcher and truth-speaker Jordan Maxwell, who has lived a most incredible and unusual life, very different from most other people.
Age Of Truth TV interviewer Lucas Alexander, is going into some very controversial, other-worldly and sensational topics in this eye-opening talk with Jordan Maxwell. About his many extraordinary life-experiences, discoveries and alternative understanding of the world.
Jordan Maxwell discusses his in-depth knowledge about the highly secretive Illuminati, supposedly the most powerful secret society, who according to Maxwell, is running the world, behind the scenes of Politics, the media, the banking cartel, the pharmaceutical industry, Hollywood, The Vatican and other powerful religious institutions. He talks about the Alien presence on Earth and in other-planetary systems, such as the Reptilians, the Greys and the Nordics, and how they are connected to the power-elite, the planet Saturn and the use of occult magic, symbolism, rituals and satanism.
Jordan Maxwell is one the worlds most knowledgable researchers on religious symbolism and how most religions are connected, and what they really mean symbolically. It is a compelling description of the worlds most prominent religions, going back to ancient Egypt, Sumeria, Mesopotamia, Babylon, Atlantis, Lemuria and the ancient Greek civilization.
And then there is……Hollywood !!!
This 2 hour 10 minute in-depth hard-talk interview by Age Of Truth TV with Jordan Maxwell, is also an homage to a man who influenced countless of authors, Hollywood writers and directors and other conspiracy and truth researchers all over the world, in their common goal, to understand the world we live in much better, and to bring greater awareness and knowledge to people, through such alternative information you never hear in the mainstream media or in official reports on worldly affairs and history.
Jordan Maxwell Website: https://jordanmaxwellshow.com/
The interview was filmed on location in:
Boulder, Denver, Colorado, USA ~ January 20, 2018.
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