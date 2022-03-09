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The Double Shofar
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40 views • March 09, 2022
What is this?
It's not a prophecy nor a dream, not a song, nor really a message, yet it contains somehow a bit of everything.
Have you ever seen someone blowing 2 shofar at the same time?
I present here a scene that I had once in a dream where I never thought it will be possible in reality - even less that it will turn out so relatively easy
Give Praise and thanks to Adonai for He is good and His mercy endures forever.
No transcript is available but feel free to look at the website https://bindernowski.com/ for the latest informations.
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It's not a prophecy nor a dream, not a song, nor really a message, yet it contains somehow a bit of everything.
Have you ever seen someone blowing 2 shofar at the same time?
I present here a scene that I had once in a dream where I never thought it will be possible in reality - even less that it will turn out so relatively easy
Give Praise and thanks to Adonai for He is good and His mercy endures forever.
No transcript is available but feel free to look at the website https://bindernowski.com/ for the latest informations.
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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