Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Winning the War Against Worry With Winfred Neely
0 views
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
Published a day ago |

The spirit of God promises peace, although He does not promise a changed situation. Winfred Neely reminds us that although we may face trials in this life, it is important to not worry about our circumstances, but face the reality of our lives and turn to God for the strength and grace to make it through. Winfred is a minister and professor at Moody Bible Institute, and he is also the author of How to Overcome Worry: Experiencing the Peace of God in Every Situation. Winfred explains several surefire ways to look to the wisdom and strength of the Lord in scripture to soothe an anxious heart. We have to start thinking Biblically and theologically about every area of our lives, he advises. 



TAKEAWAYS


Wisdom and peace should be constantly lived out in our day-to-day lives


Although God does not always answer our prayers the way we think He should, He will give us the strength we need to carry on 


Philippians 4 is an encouraging chapter of the Bible to read when you’re feeling anxious


If you are worried about something, remember to stop, pray, and expect!



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

The Journey Movie Trailer: http://bit.ly/3lyFvOO 

The Journey Movie Tickets: http://bit.ly/3LYNlw7 

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo 

How to Overcome Worry Book: https://amzn.to/3nsZEX6


🔗 CONNECT WITH WINFRED NEELY

Website: http://bit.ly/40p33VD


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
wisdompeacemental healthanxietyphillipianstina griffincounter culture mom showanxiousnessmoody bible institutewinfred neelyovercoming worry

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket